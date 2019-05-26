Helicopter Tours Give Different View of the City

Sky Harbor Airport allows people to see Lake Superior in a helicopter.

DULUTH, Minn.- Park Point’s Sky Harbor Airport wants to take you above the lake in a helicopter.

The airport is running a special deal this Memorial Day Weekend- helicopter rides over the Twin Ports for 20 dollars.

The staff is trying to see if people are actually interested in doing helicopter tours this Summer and figured this was a good way to get the word out that they are here.

“Some of the things that people have seen they’ve gone to on the ground and they see it in the air… they admitted that just seeing it in the air is a whole different perspective and it’s outstanding,” helicopter pilot Paul Kromschroeder said.

Flights normally run anywhere from 20 dollars for a 2 mile flight to 185 dollars for 35 miles.

You can upgrade any flight to an ‘adrenaline’ flight for 10 extra dollars which means the helicopter doors come off and the pilots make faster turns.

The tours will run from sun up to sun down on Memorial Day.