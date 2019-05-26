Segway Tours Through Duluth Come Back for Summer

Duluth Glides Segway Tours are back for Summer.

DULUTH, Minn.- On a sunny day most people want to get outside and soak up Lake Superior. Duluth Glides thinks the best way to see it is to roll around it.

Special for Memorial Day Weekend, Duluth Glides busted out their segway tours for the Summer season.

The owners are facing a few challenges finding courses to ride with all the construction around town but say sunny days make figuring out how to work around the construction worth it.

“One of the most favorite parts is what’s happening right now– it’s beautiful in Duluth! People want to be outside and see and hear about Duluth and our tours give a person the opportunity to see the width and breath of Duluth,” owner Dan SIpola said.

Two first–time Duluth visitors, Michale Warren and Ryan Nicotra, had their chance to roll around the city.

They took a two hour tour and got their own segway licenses when they got back.

“I thought it was a little more up close and personal to a lot of things rather than a boat ride or bus or something like that. You actually get to be up real close to it and see it,” Nicotra said about the tour.

Duluth Glides has given 28 thousand miles worth of tours since they opened.