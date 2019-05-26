Suspect Wanted After Shooting in Pine County

Pine County authorities are searching for a man they say shot another man Saturday afternoon.

The suspect has been identified as Allen W. Hasser, 60, of Hinckley.

The 911 call was reported at 2:46 p.m. by the male victim who said he had been shot in the shoulder.

“The victim reported he was in his vehicle driving toward the city of Hinckley from an address on Little Sand Creek Rd. Deputies and EMS met up with the victim who was later air lifted to a hospital in Duluth with a non-life threatening gunshot wound,” according to a press release.

A witness told police the suspect and victim had a physical altercation before the suspect walked back to his residence on the property to get a gun.

“The victim was attempting to leave the property in his vehicle when the suspect fired multiple shots from a handgun, striking the victim’s vehicle and the victim in the shoulder,” according to the release.

Pine County deputies were assisted by the Minnesota State Patrol and DNR in searching the suspect’s property for him. The suspect was not located at the property or in the area after a search.

Anyone with information about Hasser’s whereabouts is asked to contact Pine County at 320-629-8380 or by calling 911.