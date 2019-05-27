99 Years Observing Memorial Day in Proctor

American Legion held 99th Annual Memorial Day Observance.

PROCTOR, Minn.- The American Legion 106 in Proctor held its 99th Annual Memorial Day Observance on Monday.

People started their observance at the Proctor Area Community Center before the Honor Guard carried the Memorial Day tribute to six different area cemeteries.

“I think it’s so important to never forget them,” said Dick Jazdzewski, Adjutant with the American Legion, referring to fallen heroes.

“People go on with their lives and stuff but if they hadn’t did what they did, we wouldn’t have our freedom like we do.”

The observance also marked the start of the 100th anniversary of Proctor’s Lind-Gordon-Berg Post 106.