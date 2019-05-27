Adventure Park Season Begins at Spirit Mountain

Staff at Spirit Mountain say Bike Trails will Open at a Later Date due to Recent Rainfall

DULUTH, Minn. – If you’re looking for adventurous plans on Memorial Day, the staff at Sprit Mountain have you covered.

Although some patches of snow still cover the mountain, the Adventure Park at Spirit Mountain opened for the summer season Saturday, May 25.

Activities currently available for customers include the Alpine Coaster, zip line, jumping pillow and mini golf.

The park is open from 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Memorial Day.

You’re encouraged to dress for the weather, and layer up! The park will remain open unless severe weather pushes into the region.

Mountain biking will be unavailable until the trails dry up later this spring.

Registration for summer mountain bike and adventure camps is still available.

Click here if you’d like to learn more about pricing.