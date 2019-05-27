Duluth Huskies Hold First Practice at Wade Stadium

The Huskies will open the season on the road at Thunder Bay.

DULUTH, Minn. – The red, white and blue were spread all across the Northland on Monday, but it was an extra special day at Wade Stadium as the Duluth Huskies held their first practice for the 2019 season.

The Huskies held an open practice to the public who got their first chance to see the defending Northwoods League North Division champions, many of whom are meeting each other for the very first time.

It’s the first year for team manager Marcus Pointer, who was on last year’s staff as the pitching coach. He’ll continue to work with the pitchers while managing all the players this upcoming season

The Huskies will open their season Tuesday on the road against Thunder Bay. First pitch set for 6:05 p.m.