Fatal ATV Accident in Northern Itasca County

Officials Responded to the Crash Saturday, May 25 in Rural Northern Itasca County

ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. – The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office reports one man is dead after a crash on US Foresty Road 2182 located in rural northern Itasca County.

The crash happened Saturday, May 25.

When deputies responded, they found an ATV off the roadway.

Jason Lee Schultz, 32, was found deceased as a result of injuries from the crash.

Schultz was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Authorities say it’s unclear if alcohol was a contributing factor.

The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Minnesota DNR Enforcement Division, US Forestry Enforcement Division, Bigfork Ambulance, and Effie County Service.

The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.