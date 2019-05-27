Locals Clean Up Park Point for the Summer

A group of friends clean up Park Point.

DULUTH, Minn.- A small but mighty group of Duluthians spent part of the afternoon braving the winds and cleaning up Park Point Beach.

This is the first clean up organized by the group of friends. They first had the urge to clean up parks and beaches when they were students in grad school.

Now they do it because they want to be proud of Duluth when people visit the shores this Summer.

“We’re trying to do our part to clean things up a little bit and raise awareness that there is an issue with littering and garbage and plastics,” Ryan Myers said.

The friends said they could have cancelled their clean up on Memorial Day because of the weather, but they didn’t because Minnesotans aren’t afraid of the cold.