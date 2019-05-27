North Woods’ Cade Goggleye Commits to University of Jamestown

The sharpshooter held the Grizzlies finish runner-up in three straight Class A state tournaments.

COOK, Minn. – Former North woods sharpshooter Cade Goggleye announced this past weekend that he has committed to playing college basketball at the University of Jamestown in North Dakota.

Goggleye scored over 2,100 points in four seasons with the Grizzlies, helping North Woods take runner-up in the last three Class A state tournaments.

The University of Jamestown is part of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics which recently joined the Great Plains Athletic Conference.