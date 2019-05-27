Police: 16-year-old Dead After Shooting in Lincoln Park Neighborhood

The Shooting Happened Around 2:47 a.m. Monday, May 27

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Police continue to investigate after responding to the report of a gunshot heard at 2100 block of West 3rd Street just before 3:00 a.m. Monday.

Upon arrival, officers located a deceased 16-year-old male victim.

Investigators are currently reviewing the scene.

Officials believe there is no threat to the public.

FOX 21 Local News will provide additional updates as more information becomes available.