Proctor Museum Debuts Three New Exhibits

Proctor Historical Society celebrates 25 years.

today the proctor historical society debuted three new exhibits at the proctor museum.

One of the exhibits will honor the founding members of the historical society as this year marks 25 years since it was founded.

Other exhibits celebrate 100 years of Proctor High School Basketball and the moving of the Yellow Stone steam train back in 1963.

“It is important that we not forget that heritage so we can move forward on that. That’s why we put a model train on display and showing all these things,” said former Historical Society President Jim Schwarzbauer.

The Proctor Museum is open 10 am – 4 pm Monday through Wednesday and Friday to Saturday.