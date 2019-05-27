Remembering the Fallen in Carlton

VFW holds Memorial Day Observance.

CARLTON, Minn.- Large, billowing American flags form a border around the graves of fallen soldiers on the top of the hill at Hillside Cemetery.

The Carlton VFW Post 2962 led a large crowd in honoring the lives lost in battle.

“When we’ve got a full cemetery of people it makes us feel very good,” said Mike LaFave, Senior Vice Commander with the VFW. “Feels like it’s worth it then, when there’s people there, participating with us. It’s a nice feeling.”

The group then returned back to the VFW in Carlton where veterans raised an American flag.