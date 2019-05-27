Superior Singers Getting People Happy for Their Summer Concert Series

The "Superior Singers" will perform again at the AAD Shriners Temple in Hermantown on June 20th.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Well c’mon get happy. The “Superior Singers” is back for their 2019 summer concert series.

Today people turned out to hear what the singers were working with this year.

The singers performed a collection of feel good songs from the 1970’s.

Every year the group opens their series at the Bong Center.

The “Superior Singers” have been practicing since February and the group’s director says he couldn’t be more excited.

“Its tremendous. I couldn’t wait, especially this show. This is one of the best shows we have done. We have a great group . We have been itching to sing for the public,” said Bryan McDonell.

