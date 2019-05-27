Teen Suspect in April Shooting Found Dead in Lincoln Park



DULUTH, Minn.- A 16-year-old boy charged in an April shooting incident was found dead early Monday morning in Duluth’s Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Duluth police discovered Ausineese Aubin Dufault dead from a gunshot wound inside a home while responding to a report of a gunshot in the 2100 block of West Third Street around 2:47 a.m.

At last report from police Monday, there were no arrests or suspects.

“Investigators are actively reviewing the scene and believe there is no threat to the public. Being this is currently an active investigation in the early stages, we will provide an update when more information becomes available,” said Ingrid Hornibrook, the public information officer for the Duluth Police Department.

Neighbors living nearby the scene say they’re shaken up.

“I just think it’s kinda crazy that that kinda thing is happening in our neighborhood,” said Reece, who lives just a block away on 22nd and Third. “Y’know, Duluth used to be such a down-home city for a long time, and now it’s getting all gun and violence–y.”

“When you’re 16 you shouldn’t be cut off from life that quick, especially in a city like Duluth,” he said.

Lisa Herthel lives right on Third Street where it happened. She said she was woken up by the police lights early in the morning, and wondered what was going on.

“I’d like to know what really happened, I’d like to know how I can protect myself, my kids, my grandkids,” she said.

Meanwhile, Dufault is the suspect in a shooting on the same block on April 23. According to officials, Dufault is accused of shooting at a female acquaintance as she left an apartment where she was allegedly assaulted. A bullet is believed to have grazed her head during the shooting. She suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Dufault, who opted for adult court, was charged with Aggravated First Degree Robbery and Second Degree Assault. He was out on bond when he was shot Monday.