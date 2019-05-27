Two Harbors Commemorates Memorial Day

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – The American Legion Post 109 and Two Harbors High School

hosted a memorial day service where hundreds of people gathered at the Lakeview Cemetery.

the honor guard gave traditional military honors to commemorate honor soldiers.

A Vietnam vet also shared his story with the community.

The legion president says it’s important to pay tribute even if it isn’t a holiday.

“Every day we are losing World War II vets. Men and women. Not only are we losing them, but we are losing their stories,” said Legion member. “We need to capture their stories. We need to make that part of our heritage and pass it on.”

Afterward, there was a picnic at the American Legion in downtown Two Harbors.