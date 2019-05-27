Veterans for Peace Honor Military for Memorial Day

Veterans for Peace hold their annual Memorial Day Event.

DULUTH, Minn.- Veterans for Peace held their annual memorial day remembrance ceremony at Endion Station Monday.

The Duluth–Superior chapter uses the ceremony to honor veterans and those who have fallen without glorifying war.

They hope that those walking along the lakewalk who saw the ceremony will remember what the day means and join them in working towards peace.

“It’s always important for us to remember and hopefully we can learn from the past if we remember,” Veterans for Peace representative John Pegg said.

Representatives thought it was important to point out that war affects more than just those in combat.

They say Memorial Day also symbolizes the way civilians and the planet are affected by war.