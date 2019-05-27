Wisconsin Wineries Help Boost Tourism Fund

The Recent Study was Conducted by Michigan State University

WISCONSIN (AP) – Wisconsin might be best known for its beer and cheese offerings, but the state is now dabbling in other areas of interest.

A new report shows the states wineries are dragging tourists from across the Upper Midwest.

A recent Michigan State University study estimated 1.78 million visits were made to Wisconsin’s winery tasting rooms in 2015, bringing in nearly $50 million in wine tourism.

The study’s author finds most people don’t visit Wisconsin’s wineries to learn about wine, but rather for leisure and a good experience.