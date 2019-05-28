Bean Bag Leagues Begin Playing at Skyline Lanes and Volleyball

84 bags teams, 70 bacci ball and 350 volleyball teams play at Skyline.

DULUTH, Minn.- Warm, sunny weather means it’s time for summer sports and activities at places like Skyline Lanes and Volleyball in Duluth.

They’ve opened up their deck space for leagues to play Volleyball, Bacci Ball, and starting Tuesday, Bean Bags.

A total of 84 teams play bags at Skyline Lanes–42 on Mondays and 42 on Tuesdays.

Along with the Volleyball and Bacci Ball players, the deck looked like the scene of a rocking summer party. It was packed with people playing or enjoying a cold beverage.

According to Skyline’s General Manager, team registration is still open for the 14 to 16 week season, and the weather seems to be cooperating.

“We’ve kinda battled the weather but it looks like it’s turning now,” Corey Kolquist said. “Basically when you’re in Northern Minnesota, summer’s very limited as we saw you basically get June, July and August.”

“It’s a great reason to get together with friends.”

Players range from 18 to 65 years old and they say it’s an easy game for anyone to pick up and meet new people.

“It’s about the right amount of athleticism for me I got a cold one in one hand and toss with the other an don’t really break a sweat too much. And a little bit of math but not too much,” said Peter Privett, who’s been playing bags for about 5 years now.

Also at Skyline Lanes, 350 Volleyball teams and 70 Bacci Ball teams will be playing this season.

More info and registration can be found at http://www.skylinelanes.com/. They’re also looking for more teams for Bacci Ball, and Spikeball which starts later in the summer.