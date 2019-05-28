Corey Kemp Resigns as St. Scholastica Baseball Coach

Kemp has been with the Saints program for over 20 years as a player, assistant and head coach.

DULUTH, Minn. – Longtime St. Scholastica baseball coach Corey Kemp has resigned.

Kemp has been part of the Saints baseball program for over 20 years as a player, assistant coach and head coach, leading CSS to 10 consecutive UMAC regular season titles and eight straight NCAA appearances from 2010 to 2017. In six of his ten years with CSS, he was named UMAC Coach of the Year and under his watch, six Saints have won Player of the Year and five have won Pitcher of the Year honors.

Kemp says he is stepping away to return to the classroom as an elementary school teacher. Kemp ends his tenure as the third-winningest active coach in NCAA Division III and one of only six CSS coaches with at least 300 wins.