Duluth City Council Passes Ordinance Regulating Massage Businesses

Ordinance's goal is to cut down on sex trafficking.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth City Council passed an ordinance they believe will cut down on sex trafficking across the ctity.

The ordinance requires that all massage providers have at least five-hundred hours of certified training.

Massage business owners will also have to complete background checks and their shops can no longer be open from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

The goal is to combat sex trafficking after a couple was charged with doing just that in their massage business in Duluth and Superior.

“Less sex trafficking and also recognition of the hard work that goes into providing this complementary care that these trained professionals are providing to all of us here in the community,” said Duluth City Councilor Gary Anderson.

Next week the council is expected to vote on another ordinance that would stop categorizing massage therapy as an amusement and instead categorize it as “complementary healthcare.”

One massage provider spoke at the meeting. She wants the ordinance to go even further and is asking for all massage businesses, even independent contractors, to be registered and for the city to make a list of all available massage therapists and businesses in the city.

City Councilor Joel Sipress said the council could consider additions to the ordinance in the future.