Former Bulldog Sidney Morin Heading Back to Sweden

DULUTH, Minn. – Former UMD Bulldog Sidney Morin is heading back to Sweden to continue her pro career. This week, she signed a one-year deal with HV71 after spending last season with Linkoping HC in the Swedish Hockey League.

She recorded 38 points in 32 games last season. Morin was part of the U.S. National Women’s hockey team that won gold at the 2018 Olympics.