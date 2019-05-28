Harbor City International School Students Fix Up Superior Hiking Trail

This project is part of a school community service requirement.

DULUTH, Minn. – Superior Hiking Trail along Spirit Mountain got a fresh new look thanks to some students from Harbor City International School.

Students restored the trail by adding a new boardwalk for a better hiking experience.

this restoration project is part of a community service requirement for the school.

a teacher says sometimes its best to get out of the classroom to help students learn.

“not all learning is stuff you do in the classroom. there is a whole bunch people do that is not classroom type work.”

“this whole idea of volunteering and where you can help out is important.

.harbor city students will be at superior hiking trail all week to complete the boardwalk.