Housing for All Summit to Address Affordable Housing Issues in Duluth

The 7th Annual Housing for All Summit is Happening Wednesday, May 28

DULUTH, Minn. – Residents living in the Duluth area are invited to the 7th annual Housing for All Summit happening Wednesday, May 29 from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church (Coppertop) 230 East Skyline Parkway.

The Affordable Housing Coalition is asking people from the Duluth area to take part and speak out during the one day community summit to look at solutions to our housing crisis.

Policy makers, educators, social service and housing providers, law enforcement and probation officials, advocates, and, most importantly, everyday people who are affected by the shortage of affordable housing are welcome and encouraged to attend.

Now in its 7th year, the Housing for All Summit began as a grassroots response to community housing needs.

Every year, people representing a broad spectrum of the community come together to develop specific strategies to address housing needs.

Over the years their work has led to the creation of successful programs like the Tenant Landlord Connection, the Landlord Incentive Program and the Duluth Street Outreach Team.

The Summits have put housing in the forefront of policy making, helping pave the way for greater oversight of board and lodge facilities by St Louis County and urging Duluth city policy makers to establish a housing trust fund, which was recently announced as a priority for Mayor Larson.

The Summit is free and lunch and childcare will be provided.

Registration and networking begins at 9:00 a.m., followed by a short presentation on the state of housing in Duluth and testimony from community members on the human impact of our affordable housing shortage.

After that, participants will be invited to break into small groups to discuss topics ranging from housing discrimination to improving quality of rental properties.