Manner of Lincoln Park Shooting Death Undetermined

This is an Ongoing Investigation

DULUTH, Minn. – According to the Duluth Police Department, a preliminary report has confirmed that Ausineese Aubin Dufault’s cause of death has been confirmed as a gunshot wound to the head.

Authorities say that the manner of death is still pending further investigation and they will “provide more details as they become available.”

Duluth police discovered Dufault dead inside a home while responding to a report of a gunshot in the 2100 block of West Third Street around 2:47 a.m.

Police say they are continuing to complete a thorough investigation and “must limit the details to ensure the validity of the information we receive and to not negatively impact the investigation.”