Massage Parlor Ordinance Discussion Tonight

DULUTH, Minn. – A revised ordinance for how massage parlors operate in Duluth is also expected to be voted on by the council.

This comes after this spring’s arrests of two massage parlor owners who were accused of operating a sex trafficking ring at Better Massage in Duluth and Soothing Massage in Superior.

The ordinance would call for stricter licensing requirements for massage therapists and the owners of those businesses.