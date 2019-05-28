Northland Paddle Alliance Cleans Up Superior Boat Launch

People picked up trash along shore of Woodstock Bay Boat Launch.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The nicer weather gave some in Superior a chance to clean up local boat launches.

The Northland Paddlers Alliance adopted the Woodstock Bay Paddle Access Launch, after it was designated for Paddle Access last year.

On Tuesday they broke out the bags to pick up garbage, and get the launch ready for paddlers this summer.

“I think anybody who has the option should pick up what they can around where they are,” said Shawna Anderson, President of the Northland Paddlers Alliance. “Whether its an organized adopted area like we have here with the launch, there’s a lot of people who adopt parks.”

“But I think everybody should do their part in their own little area of the world.”

The Alliance will tackle the boat launch on Wisconsin Point this Saturday.