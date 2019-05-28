Pet Parade Hosted by Zeitgesit Scheduled for Wednesday in Canal Park

Pets and their Owners are Asked to Meet at Endion Station by 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 29

DULUTH, Minn. – Calling all Northland pets, and owners, too!

You’re invited to a pet parade known as Bark, Bike, Walk, on Wednesday, May 29 in Canal Park.

Zeitgeist is behind the 2nd annual event. It’s part of the organizations month long Bus, Bike, Walk campaign.

The walk is set to begin at 6:00 p.m., with pets and their owners walking from Endion Station in Canal Park to the 12th Street Beach on Park Point.

“There was a variety of ages last year, but I think it was fun for others to meet people who are passionate about pets and having an excuse to get down in Canal, walking with a group of people that you probably didn’t know before. Hopefully the pets are making new friends too,” said Maddy Wegner with Zeitgeist.

Zeitgesit is also planning a first ever Superior Mayor’s Bike Ride on Saturday, June 8, and a pop-up bike event at the Lincoln Park Farmers Market on Tuesday, June 11 featuring free bike maintenance.