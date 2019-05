Prep Baseball: Hawks, Bulldogs Win Section Playoff Openers

The section playoffs began Tuesday afternoon for 7A and 7AAA baseball.

PROCTOR, Minn. – In the first round of the section 7AAA baseball tournament, Hermantown would score six runs in the third inning as they defeated Cloquet 11-4 Tuesday afternoon at Egerdahl Field.

In section 7A, Carlton would hang on for a tight win over Cook County 4-3 at the NBC Sports Complex.