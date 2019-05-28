Prep Baseball: Hunters, Hilltoppers, Panthers Advance to Section Quarterfinals

The high school baseball playoffs began on Tuesday in section 7A, 7AA and 7AAA.

DULUTH, Minn. – In section 7A baseball action, South Ridge would blank Cherry 9-0 Tuesday afternoon at Wade Stadium. The Panthers move on to the quarterfinals as they will face Cherry Thursday afternoon.

In section 7AA, the top seed in the tourney Duluth Marshall went on a scoring spree as they topped Moose Lake-Willow River 19-1 at Egerdahl Field. At the other end of the bracket, Esko drops down to the loser’s bracket as they fall to Mora 7-5.

And in section 7AAA, Duluth Denfeld got their lone RBI off the bat of Payton Budisalovich in sixth as they beat Princeton 1-0 at Wade Stadium. The Hunters move on to face Chisago Lakes.

And in action across the bridge, Superior would lose a slugfest to DC Everest 12-11 at the NBC Sports Complex.