Prep Lacrosse: Stealth Boys Move On, Wolfpack Girls Bow Out

In the first round of the high school lacrosse playoffs, Hermantown/Proctor picked up the win at home.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – In the first round of the high school lacrosse playoffs, the Hermantown/Proctor boys picked up the win at home over Spring Lake Park 13-7 Tuesday night at the Hawks Field.

The Stealth move on to face Duluth Thursday night at Ordean Stadium.

And in girls action, the Duluth lacrosse team battled back to send their game against Chisago Lakes into overtime. But the Wildcats would score in OT to get the win 12-11.