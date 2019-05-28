Speedway Gas Station Closes In Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A gas station in Superior that was most known for being a SuperAmerica and recently became a Speedway has closed.

The gas station is located on the corner of Hammond Avenue and Broadway Street.

The last day of operation was Memorial Day.

There was no official word from company officials Tuesday on why it closed.

This comes after the “Chicken Spur” gas station down the road on Hammond Avenue closed in 2017.

The owners said then that they could no longer compete with the newly opened Kwik Trip on Hammond Avenue. There are two other Kwik Trips just blocks away from that location.