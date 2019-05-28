Tobacco 21 Goes into Effect Starting May 29th

Research shows raising the tobacco purchase age can reduce the number of youth who start smoking by 25%.

DULUTH, Minn. – Back in January, the Duluth City Council voted to raise the age a person is allowed to buy tobacco to 21.

And tomorrow, that new ordinance is taking effect.

The American Lung Association celebrated the new law during a recent press conference.

The new ordinance means anyone under the age of 21 cannot buy cigarettes, e–cigarettes, and any other product that has tobacco in it.

The American Lung association says people who start smoking at a young age can expect to face a life of health challenges.

“When someone says I had my first cigarette at five and I was regularly using at age 10. That person really faces an uphill battle of a lifetime of addiction, not only to nicotine, but to other addictive products,” says Senior Director Pat McKone.

Duluth is one of 34 cities in Minnesota that have adopted an ordinance that raises the age of when someone can buy tobacco.