UW Tuition Freeze, DNR Scientists up for key Vote

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Continuing a University of Wisconsin tuition freeze for another two years and adding back scientists positions at the Department of Natural Resources are both up for key votes in the Legislature’s budget committee.

The Joint Finance Committee was scheduled to vote Tuesday on UW funding and issues related to the DNR. The Republican-controlled panel was also deciding whether to go along with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ proposal to increase pay for assistant district attorneys and public defenders.

The committee is voting on changes to the Evers budget as it prepares to send the two-year state budget to the full Legislature, likely in June.

Republicans are expected to go along with Evers’ call to continue the UW tuition freeze, but they will likely pare back the $110 million in additional funding Evers had for UW.