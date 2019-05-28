Vikre Distillery Offers A Special Menu With Duluth’s Best Bread

DULUTH, Minn. — Vikre Distillery is teaming up with Duluth’s Best Bread to add more small bites to their snack menu. Duluth’s Best Bread has crafted a set of snacks to pair with Vikre’s creative cocktails. The menu will include both vegetarian and gluten–free options.

In this week’s Cooking Connection we are making Sun–dried Tomato Pesto Tarts (also known as the Fancy Pizza Roll)! Check the recipe out and how to make it yourself in the video above.

They also will be offering a Northern Waters Smokehaus salmon, Big Fat German Pretzel Sticks with Herbed Butters and Blue Cheese and Gourmet Orios! Remember, only available at Vikre Distillery.