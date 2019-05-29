Alumni Look Back at Cooper Elementary One Last Time

School hosts tour before demolition next month.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Before Cooper Elementary in Superior is demolished next month, and its new building opens in August, the alumni of the old Cooper spent some time looking back at their old stomping grounds.

To reminisce on all the history that it held, past and present Cooper Elementary School students looked at old yearbooks that date all the way back to the 80s.

The school first opened in 1970.

“This is a community and it’s a real family oriented area and it’s nice to see the years of people coming back,” said Judy Hack, a retired Cooper teacher who organized the event.

“And it’s a family, not only the school, but the whole community and it’s kinda the hub, even where it’s located the school has always been in the hub of Billings Park.”

Opening the new building has been a long road for Cooper Elementary after a fire destroyed so much of it while it was under construction last year.

Students will be welcomed into the new building in August.

The old building will be torn down after classes end on June 7th to make room for playgrounds and more parking.