Cloquet Police ask for Public’s Help Identifying Burglary Suspect

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Cloquet Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect that burglarized the B&B Market in Cloquet on Monday.

According to police the suspect caused damage to a door and stole numerous cigarette cartons.

The Cloquet Police Department is asking that if anyone recognizes the suspect through clothing or has knowledge of someone selling a large amount of Marlboro cigarettes to please contact Carlton County Dispatch at 218-384-4185.

Tips can be private messaged through the anonymous tip line, NIXLE, by testing 888777 with the word “TIP” followed by your message (reference case number CQ79000969).