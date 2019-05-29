Company Interested in Developing Kozy Building Site

City of Duluth can't sell building until lawsuits are settled with former owner, Erik Ringsred

DULUTH, Minn. – A company is interested in developing the site of the Pastoret Terrace Building, which some people call the Kozy Building, in Downtown Duluth.

A company called Merge, LLC would like to transform that property and the nearby Paul Robeson Ballroom into a mixed-use development with housing and commercial spaces.

But the city can’t even sell the property to anyone until lawsuits are settled with the building’s former owner, Erik Ringsred.

Ringsred is arguing the city failed to preserve the building’s historic structure.

But the city is excited to see if someone wants to give the building new life.

“It’s big for us to see someone take an interest and say they want to tackle the sight and they see the benefit of being adjacent to the Historic Arts and Theatre District and what’s happening in that part of the east end of downtown,” said Keith Hamre, the city’s Director of Planning and Economic Development.

The city will get the building appraised within the next two months and the developer is expected to submit a concept plan for the properties.