Constructions Set to Begin on New World War I Memorial in West Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – A $60,000 construction project is set to begin in June for a new World War I memorial at Memorial Park to honor more than 20 West Duluth soldiers.

A new concrete surrounding and a flag pole will be installed in the park on the corner of Central and Grand Ave.

The memorial will also pay tribute to over one hundred fifty World War One Gold Stars members.

Duluth Parks and Recreation says the previous memorial resided in the park for one hundred years….

Over time it had become destroyed and pieces have gone missing.

“I think as a community we recognize their service, but also after last year’s centennial it is part of our focus and goals that we can commemorate those folks,” said Project Technician Theresa Bajda.

Construction will begin on June 10th and is expected to be finished by late July.

An official ribbon cutting is scheduled after completion.