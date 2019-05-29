Drivers Encouraged to Use Caution When Interacting with Motorcycles After Fatal Crash

Memorial Day through Labor Day is typically the deadliest time of the year on the roads in Minnesota.

One motorcyclist was even killed in Duluth yesterday by a suspect accused of driving while intoxicated.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety is encouraging drivers and riders to use these precautions to remain safe.

Drivers are urged to watch for motorcycles when on the roads and to remember excessive speed is a common reason for crashes with motorcycles.

Officials say it is often drivers who misjudge the distance between their vehicle and a motorcycle, leaving no time to stop.

“You have to take this seriously because your life can change in an instant. All it takes is one moment of inattention,” said All-Star Driving Instructor Matthew Berger.

It is suggested motorcycle riders be prepared for inattentive drivers, along with always wearing a proper helmet and protective gear.

Drivers should remember to keep a safe distance between their vehicle and a motorcycle.

Also, check blind spots before crossing lanes.