Duluth FC Draw at Home with Med City FC

Brooks Rice would score the equalizer late in the second half.

DULUTH, Minn. – After a scoreless first half at Ordean Stadium, both Duluth FC and Med City FC would find the back of the net as the game would end in a 1-1 draw.

Alan Wismayer scored for the Mayhem, while Brooks Rice scored the equalizer in the 68th minute as the Bluegreens stay undefeated on the season with a 2-2-0 record.