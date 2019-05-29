Duluth Fire Dept. Launches ‘Marine 19’

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Fire Department has launched its new state-of-the-art, all-hazard vessel called Marine 19.

Officials say it’s the only water resources of its kind in the Western Great Lakes.

The vessel features water cannons, a night-vision camera, and medical equipment to handle a variety of hazards or threats along the waterfront.

“A lot safer area for both our visitors to Duluth and the residents of Duluth. It actually provides a rescue platform for us that we have never had before,” said Shawn Krizaj, interim fire chief at the Duluth Fire Department.

The vessel was paid for by a FEMA Grant worth almost $450,000. The city put in $150,000.

Marine 19 will be docked by Pier B. It is named after the 19 line-of-duty deaths the fire department has had since its inception in 1870.