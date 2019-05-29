Former Duluth Fire Chief Sentenced for DWI Charge

Former Duluth Fire Chief, Dennis Edwards, pleaded guilty Wednesday afternoon to a third degree DWI charge.

DULUTH, Minn. – Former Duluth Fire Chief, Dennis Edwards, pleaded guilty Wednesday afternoon to a third degree DWI charge.

Edwards was sentenced to 180 days in jail and a $2,000 fine, but the judge agreed he will not serve any jail time and will only need to pay $1,000 plus fees which will total $1,100 if he successfully completes two years probation.

According to a criminal complaint filed in St. Louis County Court, Edwards was pulled over on March 30 at approximately 11:40 p.m. after a St. Louis County deputy observed an SUV heading northbound on Rice Lake Road attempting to pass a vehicle in a no-passing zone.

Edwards blood-alcohol content was almost three times the legal limit at .22 when pulled over.

He has since resigned as chief to become an assistant chief per union contract.

St. Louis County Prosecutors said the Minnesota Attorney General will decide the fate of Edwards’ driver license status which if taken away could affect his current employment status.

Deputy Chief Shawn Krizaj remains interim chief.