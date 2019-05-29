Former Eskomos Star Kory Deadrick Named New Rails Boys Basketball Coach

Deadrick will take over for Todd Clark who retired after this past season.

PROCTOR, Minn. – Last month, Proctor boys basketball coach Todd Clark retired after being involved with Rails athletics for over 20 years. Those are some big shoes to fill and Tuesday night, the Rails found their guy.

Former Esko star Kory Deadrick was named the new head coach of the Proctor boys basketball team. Deadrick is the Eskomos all-time leading scorer and helped Esko win the Class AA state title in 2014. This past season, he served as an assistant with the team alongside Derek Anderson. Deadrick played his college ball at St. Scholastica, as well as St. Thomas.