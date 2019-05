Greyhounds Baseball Open Sectionals With Home Win

Duluth East held on for the 6-5 win over Coon Rapids.

DULUTH, Minn. – In the opening round of the section 7AAAA playoffs, the Duluth East baseball team held on for the 6-5 win over Coon Rapids Wednesday afternoon.

Tyler Wapola led the Greyhounds with three hits and two RBI. Caden Edwards pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing four hits while striking out six.