Housing Summit Addresses Housing Crisis in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – The Affordable Housing Coalition is working to end Duluth’s housing crisis.

Today, the coalition hosted its 7th annual “Housing for All” Summit at Copper Top Church.

The summit welcomes everyone from the community to talk about housing solutions.

The Affordable Housing Coalition says several people face many barriers when attempting to find housing.

The chair also says this summit is important to give people a place to voice their opinions.

“We know through our experience here with the summit that things don’t really change until people start speaking up and advocating,” said Joel Kilgour.

Over the last seven years, several programs were started because the community shared opinions on housing needs.