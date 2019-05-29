Motorcyclist Killed After Hit-And-Run In West Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth police are investigating a hit-and-run accident in West Duluth that killed a 31-year-old driver of a motorcycle.

The accident happened around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say the motorcycle was headed up 40th Avenue West “just below horseshoe bend” when it was struck by a car that apparently crossed over the center line.

The “suspect vehicle” continued down 40th Avenue West, according to police.

“Due to the fantastic help from some witnesses, and the fast response from the MN State Patrol, we were able to locate the suspect vehicle and detain two occupants. The investigation continues as to whether either of those individuals detained were driving the vehicle when the crash occurred,” according to police.

The name of the victim was not released as of Tuesday night pending notification of family.