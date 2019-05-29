Mueller to Make First Public Statement on Russia Probe

UPDATE: Special counsel Robert Mueller says he’s leaving the Justice Department now that he’s concluded his Russia probe.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Special counsel Robert Mueller will make his first public statement on the results of his nearly two-year long Russia investigation on Wednesday.

That’s according to the Justice Department, which said he would speak at 11 a.m. Mueller has not spoken publicly since he was appointed in May 2017.

Mueller investigated Russia meddling in the 2016 election and contacts with Donald Trump’s campaign.