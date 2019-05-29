Opening Day for Superior Farmer’s Market

Just weeks away from summer, it officially began Wednesday in Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis.- We are just three weeks away from summer, but it appears it has already struck in Superior, as their downtown Farmer’s Market opened today.

While the growing season has been slow due to the bad winter and cold spring we are having, vendors on site are hopeful that this nice weather can turn things around.

“It’s been a long winter, long and cold, and snowy, and even spring it was very snowy. So it’s nice to be out on a warm day. It’s a beautiful day, lots of people are out”, said Crystal Lewis, a Northland farmer.

The Farmer’s Market is open every Wednesday in Superior on the 1200 block of Banks Avenue from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.