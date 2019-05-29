Polygamous Sect Leader Served Cease and Desist Letter

COOK COUNTY, Minn. – A company tied to a man who led a polygamous sect’s South Dakota compound has been served a cease and desist on 40 acres of land acquired by the company near Grand Marais.

Seth Jeffs is listed as the registered agent for the company that has applied to build a 6,000 square foot building on the land.

Jeffs brothers is Warren Jeffs, the imprisoned leader of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

The letter sent by Cook County Land Services, states, “disruption to the landscape was pronounced and has occurred outside of all relevant permits.”

The letter continues that the company must immediately cease and desist all site activities “until such time that comprehensive erosion and sediment controls are established and site stabilization is demonstrated.”

You can read the full letter here.