Schools ‘Almost’ Out, Let’s Skate!

DULUTH, Minn. – Essentia Duluth Heritage Center is hosting a skating event for families Wednesday, May 29 from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

The “School’s Out Skate” is a free event including plenty of outside organizations and activities.

Music and lighting will be provided for the skating. Plenty of carnival style games will wrap the edge of the Seitz Arena turf, as well as arts and crafts, a bouncy house, smoothies, and other treats.

The Boys and Girls Club of the Northland, along with the Lake Superior Zoo will be on site offering activities for kids to enjoy.

The event is open to all ages. Skates will be provided on a first come, first-served basis to those without.